Suica: Slovaks Share Same Concerns as Other EU Citizens on CoFoE Website

Bratislava, January 27 (TASR) – Slovaks share the same concerns as other EU citizens on the digital platform of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE); they’ve focused most on climate change and the environment, followed by a stronger economy, social justice and jobs, Vice-president of the European Commission for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Suica stated at the ‘Civic Europe – Mid-term Review of the CoFoE’ event in Bratislava on Thursday.

Suica drew attention to some interesting recommendations from the European CoFoE citizens’ panels, on which Slovakia has also had representatives. “When it comes to health, they called for a more sustained increase in cooperation at the European level,” she noted. She reminded politicians that collecting ideas from the CoFoE and evaluating them will be as important as informing citizens about the conclusions of the conference.

“It is essential for the legitimacy of the whole exercise for citizens to see tangible results from their contributions,” said Suica.

The ‘Civic Europe – Mid-term Review of the CoFoE’ event is a day-long online conference for reporting on the conclusions of CoFoE-related discussions in Slovakia so far.