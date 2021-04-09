Szijjarto Confirms to Matovic: Hungary Will Help Slovakia Test Sputnik V

Budapest, April 9 (TASR-correspondent) – At Slovakia’s request, Hungary will help test the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in order to save the lives of as many Slovak citizens as possible, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, as quoted by commercial television station Hir TV, on Friday in Budapest following a meeting with Slovak Vice-premier and Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO).



According to Matovic, Hungary is currently a kind of model in the world and Europe in coronavirus vaccination, thanks to the fact that it’s using not only vaccines provided by the European Union, but has also turned to the east and is using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Hungary has thus managed to achieve significantly higher vaccination rates of its people than other European Union countries, stated Matovic.

The Slovak vice-premier pointed out that the Russian vaccine has been stored in Slovakia in refrigerators for six weeks, while it would have been possible to save lives with it. Therefore, he came to ask Hungary for help in testing this consignment.

Szijjarto said that Hungary would be happy to help Slovakia, as it has capacity in an internationally accredited laboratory.