Unvaccinated Must Self-isolate for Ten Days Upon Arrival in Germany

Bratislava, November 2 (TASR) – Slovaks who haven’t been vaccinated or haven’t recovered from COVID-19 now have to go into ten-day quarantine upon arrival in Germany, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has posted on its website.

This is because Germany placed Slovakia on its list of high-risk countries as of Sunday, October 31. The quarantine period can be prematurely ended following a negative PRC or antigen test result, but this test can’t be taken until at least five days have passed.

Travellers are also obliged to register themselves via a digital form before going to Germany and be able to prove this in PDF form as when crossing the German border.