Fourth Block at Mochovce Power Plant Receives Operating License

Mochovce, 29 June (TASR) - The fourth block of the Mochovce nuclear power plant (NPP) has received an operating license from the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (UJD), and fuel loading and the reactor startup process have begun, head of power utility Slovenske elektrarne Branislav Strycek, Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD), Economy Minister Denisa Sakova (Voice-SD) and chairwoman of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority Marta Ziakova announced at a joint press conference on Monday.

Strycek explained that once the block is launched, Slovakia will generate 77.5 percent of its electricity at nuclear power plants, which should put it in first place worldwide and surpass the current leader, France. Electricity production in Slovakia is expected to increase to 37 terawatt-hours (TWh), while Slovakia's current consumption is around 28 TWh. Slovakia will thus definitively become a net exporter of electricity.

Prime Minister Fico emphasised that the completion of both Mochovce blocks cost €6.7 billion, which he considers an exceptionally low price. The new planned nuclear unit, which is expected to have approximately 20 percent higher capacity than the two blocks at Mochovce after their capacity is increased from 470 megawatts to 500 megawatts, is estimated to cost €12-15 billion.