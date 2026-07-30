PS Lodges Appeal against EIA Assessment for Slovnaft Incinerator Project

Bratislava, 30 July (TASR) - The opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party is lodging an appeal against a decision by the Environment Ministry concerning the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for a waste-to-energy centre project proposed by the Slovnaft refinery, arguing that Bratislava doesn't need another incinerator and stating that the impact of the refinery itself has become worse in recent years, while there are also other significant sources of pollution in the area, PS representatives told a press conference on Thursday.

"We reject actions that run counter to Slovakia's interests, and we're lodging an appeal against the Environment Ministry's approval of this mega-incinerator," stated vice-chair of the parliamentary committee for agriculture and the environment Tamara Stohlova (PS).

The opposition party views the Environment Ministry's approval as a betrayal of the public, its health and the environment. It spoke of gambling with and endangering human lives. Among other things, it maintains that the site is unsuitable, especially given that the area already involves huge environmental damage that affects both health and life. It pointed to the existing air pollution, which the new incinerator would further exacerbate, not to mention the emissions produced and greenhouse-gas effects.

The party also stated that not only does the capital city not need a new incinerator, it doesn't want one, either. It highlighted the objections raised by several local authorities and a petition. It also spoke about the "utter arrogance of power", given that a favourable opinion was issued before the petition had been discussed.

Appeals against the Environment Ministry's decision have already been lodged by the capital city of Bratislava, the municipality of Rovinka (Bratislava region) and the extra-parliamentary Democrats party. The ministry hasn't yet responded to questions from TASR regarding the lodging of these appeals.

The ministry's approval of the waste-to-energy centre project is based on a final opinion issued recently as part of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process before its entry into force. In its final opinion, the ministry set 56 additional technical measures and conditions aimed at increasing safety and minimising any adverse effects on the environment and human health.

Slovnaft welcomed the ministry's approval, calling it good news for Slovakia and a strategic investment. The company also noted that during the EIA process several parameters were adjusted in response to feedback from the public and institutions. The refinery has declared its readiness to incorporate all additional technical measures and requirements specified by the ministry.