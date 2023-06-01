French President Commemorates Milan Rastislav Stefanik in Ivanka pri Dunaji

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday commemorated a leading figure of Slovak history, Milan Rastislav Stefanik, by laying a wreath at his monument in the village of Ivanka pri Dunaji (Bratislava region).

During his official visit to Slovakia, Macron held talks with President Zuzana Caputova and Premier Ludovit Odor on Wednesday (May 31). He also spoke at the Globsec international conference.