Gaspar: New Parliamentary Rules Will Improve Efficiency

Bratislava, 26 May (TASR) - Parliamentary vice-chair Tibor Gaspar (Smer-SD) expects the amendment to the Rules of Procedure to streamline parliamentary debates, pointing, for example, to the introduction of limits on debate times.



"I reject the narrative constantly pushed by the opposition to the media and the public that we want to ban them from expressing their views, to ban debates and silence them. On the contrary, I believe that proceedings will become much more efficient, while giving more room to MPs who understand the issue better," Gaspar stated at a press conference on Tuesday.



He noted that the debating time for a specific agenda item will be limited to a maximum of 37.5 hours. The time limit may be extended or shortened in justified cases, but not below 12.5 hours.



"Legislators will use so-called caucus time, meaning that they can divide it among themselves as they see fit. Those most knowledgeable about the issue under discussion will be able to use considerably more time than under the previous arrangement," added Gaspar.



He also expects the new rules to improve behaviour in the chamber and to change the dress culture. He noted that the new Rules of Procedure specify inappropriate conduct and tighten sanctions.



At the same time, he announced that Parliament will also discuss three resolutions related to the new Rules of Procedure at the start of the session.



Opposition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) again criticised the changes. Party leader and MP Branislav Groehling said that the coalition is attempting to silence the opposition, and he lambasted the government for failing to address Slovakia's real problems.

Groehling argued that Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) has been treating people like cash machines. "He decides he wants more ministries, but doesn't have the money for them, so he turns people into cash machines via the transaction tax," said Groehling, adding that SaS has submitted several proposals to Parliament, including abolishing the transaction tax and introducing a flat income tax.



Meanwhile, the opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) took potshots at the coalition for failing to present any measures that would help people at the current session.

"When Tibor Gaspar or Smer-SD need help ahead of elections, the whole of Parliament can be mobilised immediately. But when measures are needed to help the economy, they've been taking more than half a year. I fear that this could become another wasted month for life in Slovakia. This group is completely incapable of governing," said PS leader Michal Simecka.



MPs will be obliged to observe the new rules as early as at the next parliamentary session, which begins on Tuesday. The amendment to parliament's Rules of Procedure entered into force on 15 May.

