Parliamentary Session Postponed, Gaspar Orders Hlina Out of Chamber

Bratislava, 26 May (TASR) - The parliamentary session was suspended on Tuesday after House Vice-chair Tibor Gaspar (Smer-SD) ordered opposition MP Alojz Hlina (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) out of the chamber.

Gaspar argued that Hlina had violated the rules of procedure by wearing clothing bearing offensive inscriptions.

"An official call didn't lead to the remedying of a breach of the rules of procedure. I'm expelling you from the chamber for the rest of today's session," Gaspar told Hlina.

Both MP Hlina and SaS leader Branislav Groehling have expressed regret that Parliament is dealing with such matters instead of focusing on the real problems of Slovakia. They explained that the reason for Hlina's expulsion from the chamber was a badge on his jacket bearing the inscription 'We Don't Want the Smer Mafia'. Hlina denied that he had breached the parliamentary rules of procedure, calling Gaspar's decision arbitrary. He pointed out that Gaspar himself interpreted the slogan as referring to the Smer–SD party, whereas he said it was intended to refer to the country's direction ('smer' means 'direction' in Slovak). He thinks that he should be commended instead for capturing, in just three words, the idea that the "mafia-isation" of Slovakia is not the way to go.

Hlina announced that he'll defend himself against any potential sanction. Groehling explained that coalition MPs had told him that Hlina could face punishment if he showed up wearing the jacket with the badge again on Wednesday (27 May).

In line with the new rules of procedure, MP who are expelled from the chamber incur the penalty of the loss of one month's salary.