Gov't Office: Coalition Council Agrees on Opening and Agenda for House Session

Bratislava, 14 September (TASR) - The coalition has reached an agreement on opening the September parliamentary session on Tuesday (15 September), and on the agenda for the session, the Government Office has reported following a meeting of the coalition council.

"The coalition council agreed unanimously on a joint approach for the parliamentary session beginning on 15 September," wrote the Government Office's press office.

The September session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on Tuesday (15 September) afternoon. The agenda contains almost 300 items. It's expected to last four weeks, although House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) has admitted that, given the number of proposals, it may take longer.