Opposition Demands Explanation for Gov't Purchase of Four Extra F-16s

The arrival of three new F-16 fighter jets for the Slovak Armed Forces to the military airport in Kuchyna near Malacky on Tuesday, 30 December 2025 (photo by TASR)

Bratislava, 9 September (TASR) - Opposition's KDH calls on Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) to clearly explain, before contracts are signed for the purchase of four more F-16 fighter jets, why the acquisition is currently a priority for the Slovak Armed Forces and how it will affect the fulfilment of the country's other capability targets.



Meanwhile, the Progressive Slovakia (PS) opposition party, says the estimated €390 million earmarked for the purchase is underestimated.



KDH pointed out that the Defence Ministry justifies the purchase by changes in the security situation, NATO requirements and the need to strengthen the air force's capabilities in supporting ground units.

"The claim that four more fighter jets are simply a NATO requirement is misleading. Slovakia has several long-standing capability targets within the Alliance, and one of our key priorities is building a heavy mechanised brigade. If Robert Kalinak wants to financially commit a future government to such a major purchase, he should first show the parliamentary committee how we are meeting our existing commitments and priorities," KDH vice-chair Viliam Karas said.



KDH considers the decision to maintain supersonic aviation in Slovakia to be the right one. The question, however, is whether, given the army's current needs, Slovakia needs to expand its fleet from 14 to 18 fighter jets.

"Our army has numerous gaps in capabilities, equipment, infrastructure and personnel. If we have several hundred million euros more at our disposal, the minister must convincingly explain why they should be spent specifically on additional fighter jets rather than on areas that are currently directly limiting the combat readiness of our armed forces," KDH chair Milan Majersky declared.



According to KDH, the costs do not end with the purchase price of the aircraft. The minister should therefore also say where he will find the personnel and how much operating these capabilities will cost over their entire life cycle.

KDH also questions the justification that additional fighter jets are needed primarily to support ground forces.



PS vice-chair Tomas Valasek warned that the estimated €390 million earmarked for the purchase is underestimated.

"It does not include taxes and duties. The order will almost certainly be expanded, as Kalinak has already asked the US Congress for a more expensive package including bombs, missiles and radars. He will simply buy them through amendments, as is customary under this government.

The offer also does not include maintenance costs. Therefore, we can say with certainty that the final cost of these four fighter jets will be more than €1 billion," he said, adding that arms procurement must not resemble a chaotic buying spree.



The opposition 'Slovakia' party criticised the government for purchasing additional fighter jets at a time when it needs to save money and consolidate public finances.

"They are spending as if they have lost their senses. They just want to sign as many contracts as possible while they are in power and then dump the burden on the next government," MP Julius Jakab claimed.



The defence minister is to conclude by the end of the year the contractual documents with the US government required for the production and delivery of additional F-16 D Block 70 aircraft.

The government approved the procurement plan on Wednesday. The planned acquisition of the fighter jets is linked to changes in the security situation, including near Slovakia's borders. Kalinak said payments for the F-16s would be spread over time until 2030.

The fighter jets were ordered at the request of the Slovak Armed Forces and are to comprise four two-seat aircraft tasked with air-to-ground missions.

