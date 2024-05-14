Health Minister Dolinkova Survives No-confidence Motion in House

Bratislava, May 14 (TASR) - Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova (Voice-SD) survived the opposition's attempt to oust her via a no-confidence motion in Parliament on Tuesday, with only 64 of the 142 MPs present voting in favour of her dismissal, while 78 MPs were against.

The motion to dismiss the health minister was filed by the opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) and 'Slovakia' parties and the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH). They cited failure to address health-care problems, such as the collapsing outpatient sector and the lack of nurses, as reasons behind their motion. They also spoke about a threat to EU funds. Dolinkova rejected their reproaches, claiming that her ministry is addressing the above problems gradually. She said that she's also preparing a reform of general outpatient care.