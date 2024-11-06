Salaries of Some Health Workers to Grow as Planned before Consolidation Measures

Bratislava, November 6 (TASR) - Salaries of nurses, midwives, paramedics and other selected groups of health workers are to grow in the next two years as planned before the adoption of consolidation changes, according to the government's amendment to the law on health-care providers approved by MPs on Wednesday.

It was discussed via a fast-tracked legislative procedure.

The salary growth of nurses, midwives, paramedics and other health workers, whose minimum amount of the basic part of the salary is below the coefficient of 1.00 this year, is to remain unchanged. For other health workers, salaries are set to rise more slowly than planned over the next two years. Compared to the situation after the consolidation measures were approved, however, there will be an increase thanks to the amendment, from 3 to 6.44 percent for 2025 and to 8.05 percent for 2026.

The Health Ministry, which is behind the proposal, wanted the changes to prevent resignation notices en masse of medical staff in hospitals.