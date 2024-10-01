Huliak Wants to Add National Coalition to SNS Caucus' Name

Bratislava, October 1 (TASR) - MP and leader of the extra-parliamentary 'National Coalition/Independent Candidates' party Rudolf Huliak (Slovak National Party/SNS) has demanded that the name of the SNS caucus should be changed.

Huliak wants to change the name to 'Slovak National Party - National Coalition/Independent Candidates'. He stated that the three MPs operating in the National Coalition, namely: him, Ivan Sefcik and Pavel Luptak, are responsible for their own actions and should bear the consequences of them without impacts on SNS.

"We've been presenting the National Coalition party for a long time. We joined this grouping of national parties with a common party manifesto. We'll do our best to ensure that the governing coalition doesn't fall apart and that's why we aren't quitting any caucus, we are an integral part of it. Simply said, we will continue, we will just promote the identity of the National Coalition within Parliament," Huliak told a news conference on Tuesday.

Huliak declared that the MPs operating in the National Coalition remain a solid part of the SNS caucus and continue to support the Cabinet of Robert Fico (Smer-SD). We will absolutely respect the coalition agreement and, based on this fact and the declaration for reconciliation, we've agreed to support the candidacy of a Voice-SD nominee for the post of the House chair," stated Huliak.

The need to change the SNS caucus' name was decided at the National Coalition's congress on Monday (September 30). Huliak stated that they want to speak on fundamental issues for themselves following this step.