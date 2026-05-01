President: EU Our Strategic Space, in Which We Develop with Freedom

Bratislava, 1 May (TASR) - The European Union is Slovakia's vital and strategic space in which the nation can freely develop and build its economic and social prosperity, stated President Peter Pellegrini in a video posted on social media on Friday to mark the 22nd anniversary of Slovakia's accession to the EU.



"Exactly 22 years ago, one of the most significant milestones in Slovakia's modern history was reached. We became part of a project built on economic and security cooperation, on shared values of democracy and humanity," said Pellegrini.



In the head of state's view, it's important for the country's future that it has a historic opportunity to shape and influence Europe within the community of states united in the European Union.



"We are part of a space in which borders don't represent barriers, but only symbolic lines on the map, across which we travel, work and study freely. We are part of economic projects thanks to which we've built kilometres of roads, renovated our cities, and modernised hospitals and schools," stated the president.



He emphasised that Europe isn't only about funds and economic, social or environmental projects, however. "The European Union is also us. It is we who sit as equals at the common table with large states and decide what our continent will look like," said the president.



According to Pellegrini, it is up to Slovakia to decide what role it wants to play in this community of nations, so as to be not only a confident but also a constructive and fair partner.



Pellegrini said it is also in Slovakia's interests to make the European Union a player that is an active part of international processes, capable of establishing peace through its political, economic and diplomatic influence.



"A respected European Union also means a respected Slovakia," said the president.



Pellegrini also commemorated Friday's May Day holiday. The first of May, added the head of state, symbolises respect for working people, their talent, skill and diligence, through which they create everyday values in the country.