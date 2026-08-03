If FPU Recording Authentic, Minister Simkovicova Will Hold Those Responsible to Account

Bratislava, 3 August (TASR) - If the authenticity of a recording from the Arts Support Fund (FPU) is confirmed, Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee) will hold specific individuals to account, director of the ministry's communications department Petra Demkova stated on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the 360tka.sk website published an audio recording said to have been obtained from the alleged wiretapping of the fund's employees. According to Demkova, the ministry doesn't want to comment further on the content of the recordings.

"The Culture Ministry is treating the published information with the utmost seriousness and responsibility. We recognise the public interest in this matter; however, we also consider it to be essential to respect the legal procedures of the law-enforcement bodies. As an investigation is currently underway concerning this, we won't comment at this stage on the authenticity or content of the published recording in order not to interfere in any way with the course of the investigation," she stated.

Demkova claimed that the fund's credibility and the protection of its staff are a priority for the ministry. "We believe that the investigation will clarify all the circumstances of the case as soon as possible and help to prevent unnecessary speculation," she added.

General secretary of the Culture Ministry's service office Lukas Machala stated in a response to TASR that he strongly objects to his name being linked to any interference in the decision-making processes within FPU, calling for the recording to be handed over to the law enforcement bodies and recommends that these authorities should be allowed to "work in peace". He spoke of a politically motivated smear campaign and the obstruction of a proper investigation, but also of a long-standing campaign to discredit FPU, the leadership of the Culture Ministry and himself.

Machala pointed out that criminal proceedings are currently underway regarding the suspicion of illegal recording of third parties on the FPU premises. "I'm not a party to these proceedings, and all media reports are merely speculation, guessing and fabrications by certain journalists and politicians," stated Machala, adding that the sole motive is to overturn the current situation, in which, according to him, FPU supports all forms of artistic activity fairly and proportionately throughout Slovak society.

Should these "indiscriminate and unsubstantiated attacks" recur, he warned that he'll consider taking legal action.

In a statement to TASR, FPU said that it takes the information reported in the media regarding the published recording seriously. It respects the public interest in this matter, but at the same time considers it to be essential to respect the lawful procedures of the law enforcement bodies. The Fund is also prepared to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities.

"As an investigation is currently underway, we won't comment at this stage on the authenticity or content of the published recording, so as not to interfere in any way with the course of the investigation," said FPU director Frantisek Kornaj in a statement, adding that, he himself has an interest in ensuring that all the circumstances of the case are clarified as soon as possible. In light of the situation that has arisen, the Fund is also working on a number of measures aimed at enhancing the security of its staff and premises.

The Open Culture platform has stated that, should the information contained in the recording be confirmed, this would constitute an extremely serious failure on the part of the public administration. It called for an immediate independent investigation into the authenticity and circumstances surrounding the recording, the immediate dismissal of the FPU management, the resignation or dismissal of the culture minister, and for Machala to be held to account, including his ouster from office. The platform also requested the protection of FPU staff and the swift amendment of the FPU Act.

Former culture minister Natalia Milanova ('Slovakia' party) has also called for accountability. The culture minister should hold herself accountable, as well as Machala. "Because it is solely and entirely their fault that the fund is involved in wiretapping, supporting nonsensical projects, ignoring an expert committee and making false accusations," noted Milanova.

The news website on Monday published a recording from an alleged wiretap at the fund. It is said to have captured acting FPU head Frantisek Kornaj speaking about instructions or pressure from several individuals, including general secretary of the Culture Ministry's service office Lukas Machala. According to the website, Machala has referred to this as "pure speculation".

FPU employees reportedly found bugging devices under their desks. On 16 July, sources within the fund stated in this regard that the matter was being dealt with by the law-enforcement authorities.

In a statement signed by Kornaj, FPU declared that, as an employer, it has never tapped its employees.

