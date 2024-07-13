Intense Storm Ends Pohoda Festival Early, Collapsing Tent and Injuring 15 People

Trencin, July 13 (TASR) - The Pohoda music festival in Trencin was terminated early after Friday's (July 12) intense storm, which caused the collapse of a large tent and injured 15 people, the organizers posted on a social network at night from Friday to Saturday, making the decision after considering the timing of the safety check of the festival structures.

"Based on the information available, the inspection of all structures couldn't take place before 24 hours, which makes it impossible to continue the festival programme. However, the safety of our guests is a priority and we believe that everyone will understand our decision, which we've made with great regret," they wrote.

The rescuers treated 15 mostly slightly injured people aged 19-49, including two foreigners. Two women aged 20 and 24 suffered more serious injuries, the Emergency Medical Service Operational Centre reported on a social network.

The rescuers added that 14 of the injured were transported to hospitals in Trencin and Povazska Bystrica (Trencin region). These were mostly head injuries, and bruises of upper and lower limbs.

Police have opened an investigation into the offence of general endangerment due to the fall of the tent at the Pohoda festival in Trencin, Trencin regional police posted on a social network on Saturday.