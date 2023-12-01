Interior Minister Sutaj Estok Appoints Lubomir Solak As Police Corps President

Bratislava, December 1 (TASR) - Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) on Friday appointed Lubomir Solak to the post of Police Corps president, TASR was told by the ministry's press department on the same day.

"I'm convinced that Mr. Solak will be the right person at the head of the Police Corps, he'll always stand up for the law, justice and be a partner for ordinary police officers. He comes with a vision of calming the situation in the Police Corps, we share the same opinion that the law should apply to every single officer," stated the minister.

According to Sutaj Estok, the police chief is ready to address all the problems that the police are struggling with, including the long-term lack of police officers, material and technical provision of police officers, as well as the issue of the infrastructure of police stations.

For Solak, it is of the utmost importance that the police perform their tasks well in ensuring the safety of the people, and that police officers always follow the law in their service without bringing politics or a personal point of view. "I'll try to create serious conditions for each and every police officer, the challenge for the coming months is mainly to address the problem of the lack of police officers and keeping officers in the Police Corps," he said.