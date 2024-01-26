President Appoints Dusan Keketi as Tourism and Sport Minister

Bratislva, January 26 (TASR) - President Zuzana Caputova appointed Dusan Keketi as Tourism and Sport Minister on Friday.

The new ministry will be set up as of February 1.

Before his appointment, Keketi served as government proxy for tourism and sport. In the past he held the post of general director of M.R. Stefanik Airport in Bratislava and Sliac airport CEO. He was also at the helm of the state run Export-Import Bank (Eximbanka).