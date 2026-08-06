Interior Ministry Rejects Claims of Secretive Traffic Cameras Upgrade

Bratislava, 6 August (TASR) - The Interior Ministry rejects claims that it has acted secretly or without transparency in modernising the country's traffic enforcement system, and it will provide regular updates on all cameras and speed radars linked to the system, ministry spokesperson Matej Neumann told TASR on Thursday.



"The contractual supplier for the Interior Ministry is Soitron. The delivery was carried out under a publicly available contract with Soitron. The Recovery and Resilience Plan milestone concerned the development and deployment of a modernised system, not the physical installation of 279 speed radars. The ministry will regularly and transparently publish information on all cameras and radars that will be connected to the system," the ministry said.



On Wednesday (5 August), opposition party Progressive Slovakia (PS) warned that the Interior Ministry was likely installing Russian-made traffic cameras on Slovak roads. The party said this posed a major security risk because the traffic monitoring system will have access to state databases. It also questioned the procurement process for the cameras and declared it planned to convene a session the House Defence and Security Committee.



The Interior Ministry rejects PS's allegations that it is deploying a Russian surveillance system and granting the Russian Federation access to ministry databases. It said no relevant evidence has been presented to support what it described as extremely serious accusations.

