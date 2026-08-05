Young Voice Representatives File Criminal Complaint against Ivan Korcok

Bratislava, 5 August (TASR) - Representatives of Young Voice on Wednesday lodged a criminal complaint with the Prosecutor-General's Office regarding the financing of Ivan Korcok (PS) and the running of his wife's company, Voice-SD's press department told TASR on Wednesday, adding that complaints have also been directed to the Labour Inspectorate, Financial Administration (the tax office) and the State Commission for Elections and Supervision of Political Party Financing.

According to Young Voice representatives, the rules in Slovakia apply equally to everyone, or at least should do. "An employee in Slovakia hands over more than a third of every pay cheque to the state. And Mr. Korcok? He's found his own system," said Young Voice chair Monika Ivanusykova, adding that Korcok's wife's company has no employees and pays zero levies to the health- and social-insurance schemes. She added that the company received €68,000 from Progressive Slovakia, a party also funded by a state contribution.

Young Voice stated that the timing of these financial flows also deserves attention. "The rules must apply equally to everyone," emphasised Ivanusykova, adding that this is why the group is filing a criminal complaint and submitting motions to all relevant authorities. "It's time for the relevant authorities to start taking seriously those who have for years positioned themselves as the moral elite," she added.

Vice-chair of the opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party Ivan Korcok confirmed recently that he receives remuneration for his work in the party equivalent to an MP's salary and that the payments are invoiced through a company currently solely owned and managed by his wife.

Korcok said that he chose this arrangement because he decided that, as a politician, he doesn't want to be associated with any private business. He therefore withdrew from the couple's jointly owned firm in February last year. However, he continued working for the company as a family member, which, he said, was the only reason why invoicing continued through his wife's business.