Ivan Korcok Plans to Arrange His Remuneration for PS Work via Own Company

Bratislava, 20 August (TASR) - I plan to resolve issues regarding the transparency of my remuneration for the work that I carry out for the party through my own company, Vice-chair of the opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party Ivan Korcok told a press conference on Thursday, referring to consultations with experts.

Korcok will receive remuneration for this work through a company of which he'll be the managing director and sole owner. According to him, the work that he carries out for PS isn't in the nature of employment, and he therefore doesn't need to have a permanent employment contract with the party.

"This won't raise any questions regarding transparency or accountability. I'd also like to say, following consultation with experts, that this is actually the most transparent form, where you can trace the ultimate beneficiary and access all possible information relating to such a limited liability company. We're working on the assumption that this hasn't been, and won't be, a dependent activity, either in the past or in the future," he said.

Korcok also noted that the Labour Inspectorate has requested the necessary documentation. According to him, the inspectorate acted on the basis of a complaint from the coalition Voice-SD party. Korcok promised to cooperate with the authorities.

"I'd like to say once again that yes, this has been my experience too - or perhaps, rather, my lack of experience, and an underestimation of the whole situation. But I'm fully aware that questions have arisen regarding transparency. We'll address them in this way," he stated.

At the end of July, Korcok confirmed that he receives remuneration equivalent to an MP's salary for his work in PS, claiming that invoicing was handled through a company of which his wife is currently the sole owner and managing director.

Korcok defended this arrangement by stating that, as a politician, he doesn't wish to be listed as a director of any company, which is why he stepped down from their joint company in February last year. However, he made use of the option to continue working for the company as a family member, and that is the sole reason why invoicing through his wife's company continued.