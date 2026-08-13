Michelko Expects Taraba to Leave Ministerial Post by 15 September

Bratislava, 13 August (TASR) - Chair of the SNS parliamentary caucus Roman Michelko expects Environment Minister Tomas Taraba (an SNS nominee) to leave his post by 15 September, TASR learnt on Thursday.



Speaking for television channel TA3 earlier in the day, Michelko didn't rule out the possibility that Taraba might be offered another post, but he said that this would be up to Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD).



He confirmed that the new SNS nominee for environment minister is expected to be current State Secretary Filip Kuffa. Taraba declined to answer directly when asked about his ouster.



Michelko also referred to remarks by Environment Ministry State Secretary Peter Dedo, an SNS nominee. "I cannot imagine the prime minister keeping a minister who doesn't have the support of the nominating party. Of course, the party has tools and means to, so to speak, earn respect," stated Michelko, while refusing to specify what these could be before the coalition partners are informed. He also said that he doesn't understand where reports that Taraba won't leave are coming from.



According to Michelko, there are three options: Taraba could resign, the prime minister could dismiss him, or Parliament could pass a vote of no confidence in him. A fourth option, he said, could be to terminate the coalition agreement. The deadline previously set by Taraba, SNS leader Andrej Danko and Fico during their talks — the end of September — remains in place, added Michelko.



Opposition MP Zora Jaurova (PS) has said on television that Kuffa wouldn't be a good replacement for Taraba. She's surprised that SNS still wants to nominate a minister. "Maybe you shouldn't put another fox in charge of the hen-house," she said.



At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Taraba didn't say clearly whether he plans to resign. "I'm a politician who delivers. And there are politicians who, from day one, deal with positions, posts and disputes within the coalition. I won't take part in these debates," he said, adding that he's aware of attempts to use his name as a target for criticism. The minister also ruled out moving into diplomacy. "I'll be here, and I'll push for development in Slovakia," he said, adding that people go into diplomacy when they retire.



In May, Taraba, Danko and Fico agreed that if reconciliation between the environment minister and SNS didn't take place, Taraba would leave office by the end of September. The agreement brought an open dispute between the party and its nominee to an end.