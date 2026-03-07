Jan Horecky and Peter Stachura Become New KDH Vice-chairs

Ruzomberok, 7 March (TASR) - Delegates at the national congress of the Christian Democrats (KDH), which took place in the town of Ruzomberok (Zilina region) on Saturday, decided that Jan Horecky and Peter Stachura have become new vice-chairmen of the opposition party.

Both join the three existing KDH vice-chairs - Viliam Karas, Igor Janckulik and Marian Caucik.

Three candidates ran for the two new vice-chair posts. In addition to Horecky and Stachura, Monika Kolejakova also sought to win the confidence of the delegates. She received 95 votes in a secret ballot. Stachura garnered 159 votes and Horecky received 205 votes. A total of 245 ballots were cast.

The election of the chairperson wasn't on the agenda. KDH leader Milan Majersky has a mandate until 2028.