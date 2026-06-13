Freedom and Solidarity Unveils New 'Anti-theft Radar' Project

Sebechleby, June 13 (TASR) - The opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party announced a new project called 'Anti-theft Radar' in the village of Sebechleby (Banska Bystrica region) on Saturday, Michal Goffa from the SaS communications department told TASR on the same day, adding that through this initiative, the party plans to regularly draw attention to suspicious handling of public funds and other cases of misuse of taxpayers' money.

"Every Saturday, we'll publish new cases of suspicious handling of public funds," said party chairman Branislav Groehling. SaS also organised on Saturday the second annual of a run called "Thieves' Seven" to the Fafokan complex in Sebechleby [the Fafokan case was a scandal involving a private luxury villa disguised as a boarding house that was financed from EU funds]. According to SaS, this very location has become a symbol of the embezzlement of EU funds and public resources in Slovakia.

MP for SaS Alojz Hlina pointed out that a similar scandal would have sparked massive public outrage in many countries. He also noted that, despite all the findings regarding the hacienda, the allocation of further public funds to the same groups continued. "This shows that the problem is not a thing of the past but continues to this day. That's precisely why we'll be publishing further cases as part of the Anti-theft Radar and showing the public how the system of people connected to power works," he added.

MP Martina Bajo Holeckova (SaS) stressed that the funds which ended up in such projects are currently lacking for the most vulnerable people, and noted that this 'hacienda' case is no longer just a topic for the opposition, but is now being addressed by European institutions. "We'll continue to draw attention to these cases until public funds are used for their intended purpose - for the benefit of Slovakia's citizens," stated Bajo Holeckova.