Kalinak: Defence Ministry Could Begin Gradually Moving into Its New Headquarters

Bratislava, 16 July (TASR) - The Defence Ministry could begin gradually moving into its new headquarters in the renovated building of the former Hviezda dormitory in Bratislava known as the Kukurica ['the Corn on the Cob', due to its shape - ed.note] over the summer, Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) stated on Thursday during a media day at the ministry's new premises.

According to Kalinak, the construction phase is complete, but further renovations are still pending, as well as improvements to the surrounding area. Renovations are also planned for other areas on the premises in the future.

"Of course, further work still lies ahead to ensure the building can function fully. The move will begin gradually during this vacation period," he noted, adding that individual access roads will also be modified. Among other things, the Defence Ministry intends to name the area in front of the new headquarters 'Gen. Golian Square'. This would follow the naming convention of the area in front of the current headquarters - where the Slovak Armed Forces are set to relocate - which is called 'Gen. Viest Square'.

According to the minister, the total cost of the construction phase of Kukurica was around €49 million, with interior furnishings accounting for about €3 million. He once again rejected claims that the construction was overpriced, as well as those regarding the interior furnishings, including the kitchenettes, where, he said, emphasis was placed on the quality of materials so they would last for decades. He considers the investments to be effective even during the time of consolidation.

Nor does he believe that the funds spent on the LED screen - which is currently turned off - were "money down the drain". "I don't think it was a waste of money. I think it will serve the purpose we intended, which was to fulfil certain promotional and other objectives. It will probably be quite difficult to assess this, but I think it will still prove its worth," he noted.

Kalinak stated he's pleased that the building - which had been falling into disrepair for years, was leaking, and was rusted through - is now complete. "When someone asks what exactly was done, the answer in this case is that we've restored an icon - one of Bratislava's iconic buildings," pointed out Kalinak, adding that both the execution and the building's appearance reflect what modern architecture should look like.

The building was in "total disrepair", according to architect Karol Kallay, who helped with its restoration. He said the structure was rusty, with collapsed ceilings and flooded basements. "From the perspective of structural steelwork, the entire building was 'past the point of no return'. I'm not saying it would have collapsed, but it wasn't far from it," Kallay told TASR.