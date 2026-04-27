Kamenicky: I Firmly Hope 2027 Budget Gets Passed

Bratislava, 27 April (TASR) - As the parliamentary election draws nearer, reaching agreement within the coalition will become increasingly more difficult, Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky (Smer-SD) declared, while voicing hope that the state budget for 2027 will pass a vote in Parliament nonetheless.



"Of course, it will depend very much on the discussions within the coalition, what we agree on and what we do not. It will depend heavily on how much it all costs and, in the end, how many people vote in Parliament. But I firmly believe that the 2027 budget is going to be approved," he said at a press conference on Monday.



Kamenicky accentuated that as minister he has always sought compromises and managed to push through four budgets. "It is extremely demanding; it is the hardest part of the whole process. Coming up with ideas on what could be done is perhaps much easier than getting them approved. I must say I have always thanked coalition partners for their fair approach. Of course, as we get closer to the elections, it will only get worse and worse," he added.



Pro-growth measures, mainly prepared by Economy Minister Denisa Sakova (Voice-SD), will also form part of next year's budget preparations. Although Kamenicky is familiar with them, he declined to discuss specifics as no agreement has yet been reached within the coalition.



"Once we have an agreement, they will be presented. There are various measures that do not cost the state budget much but can significantly help the business environment, particularly in reducing the burden on entrepreneurs and similar areas. These are steps we can take immediately," Kamenicky added.

