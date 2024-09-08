KDH: Opposition Can also Propose House Chair, We're Pleased Miklosko Has Trust

Bratislava, September 8 (TASR) - If the ruling coalition can't agree on a parliamentary chair, the opposition can also propose a candidate, the opposition Christian Democrats (KDH) told TASR on Sunday in response to a statement by Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) chief Branislav Groehling, who would like Miklosko to be a joint opposition candidate for the House chair.

KDH stated that it is pleased that their MP Frantisek Miklosko enjoys the confidence of other parliamentary parties, pointing out that he had already held the post of parliamentary chair in the past and is a prominent figure in political history. KDH didn't said in its statement whether Miklosko would like to run for the post.

"It's crucial for us that the parliamentary chair is a credible personality, that there are no doubts about their credibility, that they are a person who can hold a dialogue with all political parties, including the opposition ones, so that the tense political situation in our country can be calmed down," the party said in a statement sent to TASR by spokeswoman Lenka Kovar.