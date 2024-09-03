Keketi Presents Plans for Organising 2029 Ice-hockey Championship in Slovakia

Bratislava, September 3 (TASR) - Tourism and Sport Minister Dusan Keketi (an SNS nominee) held a joint press conference with Slovak Ice-hockey Association (SZLH) general secretary Miroslav Lazo on Tuesday to congratulate Slovakia's ice-hockey players on their successful qualification for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and to present Slovakia's plan for organising the World Ice-hockey Championship in 2029.

In addition to Slovakia, Hungary and Great Britain are also bidding to host the championship in 2029. Compared to the other candidates, Slovakia is clearly ahead in terms of the quality of its ice-hockey and the popularity and history of the sport. However, it needs to resolve the issue of infrastructure, as the Ondrej Nepela Ice-hockey stadium in Bratislava is the only one that meets the IIHF's capacity criteria at the moment. SZLH is sticking to its plan to hold matches in Kosice as well, as was the case in 2011 and 2019.

"The Slovak government in the government manifesto committed itself to supporting the organisation of significant sporting events in the country and to supporting the building of related infrastructure. We're intensively communicating with SZLH and preparing ourselves for all the possible scenarios that could occur by 2029. I believe that our candidacy will be successful," said Keketi. He and Lazo mentioned the possibility of building a new multi-functional arena, stressing the importance of the sustainability of such a project.

"We can't build one hall for millions just for one championship to take place in it. It must also be usable by several sporting associations and for cultural events. We must seek an operator, with the municipality participating in this as well," said Keketi.

The alternative of several countries jointly organising the championship is also in the frame. In the case of Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Italy would come into consideration. "The Czechs have expressed cautious interest. The ice-hockey arena in Brno should be completed by that time. We've also had signals of interest from the Italians and from Hungary. However, these countries aren't regular participants in elite championships," noted Lazo.