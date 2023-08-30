Korcok Will Run in Next Year's Presidential Election

Banska Bystrica, August 30 (TASR) - Ivan Korcok will run in the presidential election due to be held next year.

Making an officially announcement in his hometown of Banska Bystrica on Wednesday, the diplomat of many years and former foreign affairs minister said that he intends to run as a civil candidate.

"My main goal is to help Slovakia. If I succeed, I want to bear co-responsibility for how our country progresses. I would like to offer the experience I've gained from 30 years of service to the Slovak Republic, non-partisanship and at the same time a clear vision of how life in our country should develop," said Korcok.

According to Korcok, Slovakia has been floundering for many years, and there's need for people to do their utmost for the country in order to break out of stagnation. He also wants to speak about the issue of patriotism and anchoring of Slovakia in his campaign.

Current President Zuzana Caputova's mandate will expire in 2024, and she won't run again for the post. The head of state is elected by citizens in a direct election every five years. Presidential candidates can be proposed either by at least 15 MPs or by citizens based on a petition signed by at least 15,000 of them.