Rasi: Stefanik Was Exceptional Figure with Slovakia Always His Top Priority

Kosariska, 21 July (TASR) - General Milan Rastislav Stefanik was an incredible combination of a politician, diplomat, scientist, a broad-minded person and a European with Slovakia always at the forefront of his mind, House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) said in front of Stefanik's birthplace in the village of Kosariska (Trencin region) to mark the 146th anniversary of his birth.

"He was one of the key figures behind the creation of today's Slovakia, because together with Edvard Benes and Tomas Garrigue Masaryk, he was one of those who literally managed to diplomatically push through the establishment of Czechoslovakia," emphasised Rasi. He said that today we are facing attempts by many to rewrite history, with figures who are crucial to the Slovak nation being relegated to the background.

"The primary goal for each and every one of us, regardless of what we do or where we currently are, should be to stand up for Slovakia, for Slovak men, for Slovak women, for our nation and our homeland - and not to fight against our own country," added Rasi.

Trencin region governor Jaroslav Baska drew attention to one of Stefanik's quotes containing words like 'believe, love and work'. "Stefanik was a wellspring of wisdom from which we can draw even today," he said.

Stefanik was born on 21 July 1880. He died on 4 May 1919 in a tragic plane crash while landing near Bratislava. He was buried together with the Italian aviators at the monument on the Bradlo hill, which was granted the status of national cultural monument in 1968.

