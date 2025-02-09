Majersky: KDH MPs Won't Support Rasi in Vote for Post of House Chair

(Joj 24,'Politika 24', February 9)



MPs for the opposition Christian Democrats (KDH) won't support Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) in the vote for the post of parliamentary chair, KDH chairman Milan Majersky said on Joj 24's discussion programme 'Politika 24' (Politics 24) on Sunday.

"The ruling coalition will have to make do with its own votes. We aren't at the beginning of the election term. Politics has moved somewhere," said Majersky, mentioning the "shameful" amendment to the Penal Code, consolidation, visits to totalitarian regimes and government politicians showing up with extremists. "Rasi can't expect to be supported by the opposition votes," stressed Majersky.

Majersky also noted that the coalition doesn't know how to govern, pointing out that its MPs are "crumbling", leaving from caucus to caucus, and thus can't guarantee a majority. He believes that this is the beginning of the end of the governing coalition. At the same time, the work in Parliament is paralysed in a way, as bills are being postponed and in addition to the House chair, one parliamentary vice-chair is missing. In this context, he noted that KDH respects parliamentary rules and won't nominate its candidate for the vacant post of House vice-chair. It respects that it belongs to Progressive Slovakia.

Majersky also announced that the KDH will present its own proposal for constitutional changes. He didn't want to specify them yet, but said they could also appeal to liberal parties. He doesn't think that there will be a vote on the proposal presented by Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD). He doubts that all coalition MPs would vote for it. Majersky pointed out that the coalition in Parliament often doesn't have 76 MPs and now it wants 90 votes.