March in Support of Slovak Culture Takes Place in Bratislava on Thursday

Bratislava, December 12 (TASR) - A march from the Slovak National National Uprising Square to the Freedom Square was held in Bratislava on Thursday in order to support Slovak culture.

The protest ended with a concert for the future of culture.

The Slovak Cultural Torch, with its protest flame, supports the demands of the Cultural Strike movement. It demands professional and competent management of the Culture Ministry, an immediate end to ideologically motivated censorship and financial stabilisation of the sector.

The Open Culture platform launched the Slovak Cultural Torch event on November 17 and the symbolic torch was carried from Humenne in Presov region to Bratislava.

The protest was also supported by Slovak National Theatre actors in Bratislava on Thursday.