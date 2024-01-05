Marian Viskupic Will Also Run for Post of Freedom and Solidarity Leader

Bratislava, January 5 (TASR) - Marian Viskupic, vice-chairman of the parliamentary committee for finance and the budget, will also run for the post of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) chairman, TASR learnt from Viskupic himself on Friday.

The member of the SaS Republican Council announced this to his colleagues via internal communications on December 31. "My main motivation is that even after Richard Sulik leaves the chairman post, SaS should clearly be a rightist and liberal party with strong values of the individual," he wrote for TASR, stressing the need to preserve the DNA of the party in the economic field. "That is, the promotion of a narrow, efficiently functioning state, low taxes and the related economic freedom for value-creators," said Viskupic.

Current party vice-chairman and ex-education minister Branislav Groehling reported on a social network on Friday that he'll also vie for the post of party leader.

Incumbent SaS leader Richard Sulik is expected to give up his leadership at a party congress on March 23. Sulik claimed that he wants to run for the new post of honorary party head. At the same time, he plans to run in the upcoming European Parliament elections.