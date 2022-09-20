TASR Receives Award for Active Cooperation with UCM University in Trnava

Bratislava, September 20 (TASR) – In recognition of its active cooperation with the Trnava-based St. Cyril and Methodius University (UCM), the News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR) has received the UCM Memorial Medal on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the university’s founding.

TASR general director Vladimir Puchala was presented with the medal by UCM rector Katarina Slobodova Novakova on Monday (September 19).

“I thank the rector and UCM for this award. We highly esteem it. We teach students of UCM’s Massmedia Communications Faculty what is inherent in us – respect for facts and clear sources, thereby building trust in public-service products. A combination of practice and education proves to be very useful in this case,” stated Puchala.

TASR has been providing lessons in a subject called agency journalism at UCM’s Massmedia Communications Faculty. The course is a two-semester optional one for students in the third year of bachelor study and the first year of their master’s. Such cooperation between TASR and UCM has been taking place for three years, during which a hundred students have completed the course.