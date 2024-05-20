Meeting of Heads of Parliamentary Parties at Presidential Palace Cancelled

Bratislava, May 20 (TASR) - The planned meeting of the heads of the parliamentary parties, President Zuzana Caputova and president-elect Peter Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace, slated for Tuesday, won't take place, the president's spokesman Martin Strizinec has reported, adding that the President's Office will announce if the meeting is rescheduled to another date.

The spokesman explained that the meeting has been cancelled due to public statements made by some of the invited political representatives.

According to the spokesman, Caputova is still convinced that the most important thing is to calm the situation in society, and she is aware that this requires not only time but also patience.

Caputova and Pellegrini invited the heads of the parliamentary parties to the Presidential Palace on Thursday to calm the situation and publicly denounce violence following the assassination attempt on Premier Robert Fico on May 15. At the same time, they called on all parties to either suspend or tone down their campaigns in the run-up to the upcoming European Parliament elections.