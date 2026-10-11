MFA: Foreign Minister Blanar Travels to Thailand and Australia

Bratislava, 11 October (TASR) - Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) on Sunday departed for a working visit to the Kingdom of Thailand and the Commonwealth of Australia in order to strengthen political ties, support Slovak exports and open up new opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment and technology, TASR reported on the same day.

During the working visit set to last until 17 October, Blanar is accompanied by a business delegation, while his programme will include bilateral talks, business forums and meetings with Slovak expat communities. Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee) is also taking part in the visit to Australia, TASR was told by the Culture Ministry.

"Thailand is one of the most important economies in Southeast Asia. With a population of more than 70 million, it represents one of the region's largest consumer markets. It also plays a key role within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while Slovakia will officially accede to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) in November this year," said Blanar.

On Monday (12 October), Blanar will hold talks with his Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Trade Representative Werepong Prapha. This will be the first official visit to Thailand by a Slovak foreign minister in 21 years.

According to the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, the talks will focus on establishing a more stable legal framework for trade, including the launch of negotiations on an agreement to avoid double taxation and an investment protection agreement. Slovakia also supports negotiations on a free trade agreement between Thailand and the European Union. Blanar's itinerary will therefore include the opening of the first Slovak-Thai Business Forum in Bangkok, which will be attended by more than 20 representatives of Slovak companies.

Blanar will then visit Australia on 13-16 October, marking the first such visit in 11 years. In Canberra and Sydney, he will hold meetings with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Matt Thistlethwaite, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell, and President of the New South Wales Legislative Council Ben Franklin. Discussions will focus on developing bilateral, trade and investment relations, cybersecurity, scientific research and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

"We're interested in a more active political dialogue and in revitalising bilateral relations with Australia, which plays a key role in the Indo-Pacific region in terms of maintaining geopolitical balance and security stability," stated Blanar.

During the visit, he will also attend the reopening of the Slovak Embassy in Canberra and support Slovak companies exhibiting at MOVE Australia 2026 in Sydney, a nationwide expert conference and exhibition dedicated to the future of transport and mobility. He's also due to meet with Slovak expatriates and attend cultural events, as well as pay tribute to the victims of the December 2025 Bondi Beach attack in Sydney, which claimed the life of a Slovak national.

In Australia, Culture Minister Simkovicova is scheduled to meet New South Wales Minister for the Arts John Graham to discuss opportunities for mutual cooperation. She will also be present during the official opening of Slovakia's Embassy in Canberra and will visit the National Gallery of Australia to hold talks with its representatives. Her itinerary also includes visits to the National Museum of Australia and other significant sites, according to the Culture Ministry.