Mikas: I Won't Oppose Examination of Management of Coronavirus Pandemic

Bratislava, February 11 (TASR) - Slovakia's chief hygienist Jan Mikas has told TASR that he won't oppose examination of the management of the coronavirus pandemic and that he provided full cooperation to the Prosecutor-General's (PG) Office, as well as the Supreme Audit Office (NKU) in this connection.

Mikas said it in reaction to the co-governing Slovak National Party's (SNS) call for his resignation.

"I am open to and I don't oppose examination of the management of the coronavirus pandemic by the PG Office, NKU, or the government proxy for investigation into management of the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Mikas. He noted that government proxy Peter Kotllar hasn't yet contacted him, however.

The chief hygienist finds it incorrect to make purpose-built judgements sooner than a due examination is completed. He views it as another attack not only on himself, but also on his colleagues and other experts who tried to minimise impacts of the pandemic on the health and lives of people.

SNS on Saturday (February 10) called on Mikas to immediately step down from his post. The party views him a symbol of failure to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.