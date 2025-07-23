Mikulec: Sutaj Estok Misleading Public on Issue of Tactical Belts

Bratislava, 23 July (TASR) - Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) is misleading the public on the issue of purchasing tactical belts for police officers, ex-interior minister and MP Roman Mikulec ('Slovakia', 'For the People', KU) has said in response to Sutaj Estok's comments about the lower purchase price of the belts, adding that during his tenure, the ministry bought the belts for special police units, not for regular police officers.

Mikulec also insists that the purchase of the 3,700 belts was in line with all the rules because it was a subcontract. He didn't avoid a procurement process.

"Interior Minister Sutaj Estok is trying to use this attempt to mislead people to cover up a €700,000 party show at the Interior Ministry - the Interior Ministry Days. He should explain why he's made the Interior Ministry a party PR agency funded by public money. [It's] a distraction from an overpriced event," stated Mikulec.

The Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that it had concluded a framework contract for 25,000 tactical belts. Sutaj Estok claimed that the unit price is about 60 percent lower when compared to the purchase of belts during the Mikulec era.