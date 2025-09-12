Milan Knazko Tile Added to Bratislava's Film Walk of Fame

Bratislava, 12 September (TASR) - A tile with the name of Slovak actor and politician Milan Knazko was unveiled on the Film Walk of Fame in front of the Pavel Orsagh Hviezdoslav Theatre in Bratislava on Thursday (September 11) evening, with one of the most famous figures of the Velvet Revolution becoming the 15th person to be so honoured.

"It's very difficult for me to speak now, because the main thing I should and would like to say is thank you, thank you, thank you, and so on forever," said Knazko in his speech.

Milan Knazko was supported by several figures, including actors Emilia Vasaryova, Frantisek Kovar, Vladimir Cerny, who described him as a "super and top actor" who has achieved many things in his life, and Emil Horvath.

Milan Knazko turned 80 at the end of August. He starred in about two hundred films and TV productions, but he also made history as a civil activist and an important figure in the Velvet Revolution in November 1989 that led to the end of the communist regime in Czechoslovakia. He also worked in several theatres.

Knazko was also an advisor to Czechoslovak President Vaclav Havel and served as an MP, minister and vice-premier. He received several domestic and foreign awards.