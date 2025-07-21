Ministers Describe M.R. Stefanik as Model of Courage and Service to Homeland

Bratislava, 21 July (TASR) - Government ministers have described Milan Rastislav Stefanik as a model of courage and service to his country, concurring that his legacy is still relevant, TASR has learnt from ministers' posts on social networks in connection with the 145th anniversary of his birth.

According to Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD), Stefanik was a man of action who never shirked his responsibilities. "He fought for what he believed in - for the freedom of his nation, its identity, and he spread the good name of Slovaks all over the world. His reaching for the stars and indomitable will are, even after more than a century, a permanent example of courage, loyalty to his roots and also a lasting inspiration for us," he added.

Slovakia's chief diplomat Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) sees Stefanik as a personality who resonates strongly in Slovakia and abroad. "Although he lived and worked for many years far beyond the borders of the future Czechoslovak Republic, he always fought for the independence of Slovaks and Czechs. It's hard to imagine how the future of our statehood would have developed without his diplomatic skills, his unbreakable faith and determination," he added.

Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee) believes that Stefanik has gone down in history primarily as a man with a firm vision and an unbreakable will. She also highlighted the importance of the planned installation of Stefanik's bust in Rome, which, according to her, played a key role in his diplomatic and political career. "Our duty is not only to talk about him, but also to act - to preserve his memory, to commemorate his deeds and to stand firmly on the side of historical truth," she said.