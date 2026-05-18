Pirate Party Leader Subova Wants to Bring Fundamental Change in Governing Bratislava

Bratislava, 18 May (TASR) - Bratislava needs a fundamental change in the way that the city is governed, said Pirate Party leader Zuzana Subova on Monday when officially announcing her candidacy for the Bratislava mayor post in the autumn local elections.

Subova said that she wants to use her experience from public administration, the private sector and municipal politics if elected to the post.

She views her candidacy as a chance to bring efficiency, transparency and principled governance in the public interest to the Slovak capital, under the slogan "I'll Open Up Bratislava", with which she'll seek the voters' support. "I want to open Bratislava up to public scrutiny, transparency and actually professional management. Conversely, I'll close down the space for corruption, clientelism and inefficient use of city money," declared Subova.

According to her, the influence of oligarchs and lobby groups in the management of the capital is currently being put before the public good. She stressed that unqualified management of City Hall has been weakening the city's financial condition. She wants to prevent those who live in the capital from bearing an ever-increasing burden in the form of taxes and fees that don't translate into a better quality of life in the city. "One of my first steps will be an in-depth economic and personnel audit at City Hall, therefore," stressed Subova.

She also plans to establish a special section for risk management and preventing anti-social activity at City Hall. Former NAKA (National Crime Agency) members, specialised in investigating serious economic crime, should help to create it. "Their role won't be repression. Their role will be to ensure that no one in Bratislava even thinks that they can channel contracts to preferred parties or handle the city's public funds in a non-transparent manner," said Subova.

She went on to say that in several areas she draws inspiration from what has proved successful in the governance of Prague. As one strong example, she highlighted measures aimed at encouraging people to use public city transport. She signalled that she'll introduce significant changes to current fares and the level of fines.

Also running for the Bratislava mayor post is current mayor Matus Vallo (Team Bratislava, Progressive Slovakia/PS, Freedom and Solidarity/SaS and Democrats), Bratislava municipal and regional councillor Martin Winkler (Dunaj party) and the long-term mayor of Braslava's borough of Karlova Ves, Dana Cahojova (independent). Miroslav Heredos and Lubomir Geci (both independent) are also vying for the post. The name of Transport Minister Jozef Raz (a Smer-SD nominee) is being mentioned as well. He'll announce his decision following a survey in May.

The joint municipal and regional elections will be held on 24 October, although House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) hasn't officially announced them yet.