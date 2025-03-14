Ministry Calls on Farmers to Adhere to Foot-and-mouth Disease-related Measures

Presov, March 14 (TASR) - Agriculture Minister Richard Takac (Smer-SD) and State Veterinary and Food Administration head Martin Chudy at a news conference in Presov on Friday called on the public and farmers to adhere to measures set out in connection with an occurrence of foot-and-mouth disease in neighbouring Hungary.

Vets haven't yet registered any cases of this disease in Slovakia.

"It's one of the most infectious diseases there is, and it's no joke. This disease hasn't been seen here for 50 years. It's transmitted via milk, meat and excrement," said Takac, calling on people not to go shopping for meat in the given location in Hungary or transport hay from there, as the disease could be spread to Slovakia in this way.

"The incubation period is some 14 days. We're in a situation in which the disease was confirmed [in Hungary] on March 6, and we need to wait at least a week longer before we can conclude that we have it fully under control and that it's no longer spreading in any way," said Takac, adding that the disease concerns not only cattle, but also sheep, goats and pigs.

"As it is present in Hungary and the restricted zone extends into Slovakia, we had to declare very strict measures in eight municipalities in the districts of Dunajska Streda (Trnava region) and Komarno (Nitra region), and ban any relocation of live animals there," said Chudy, adding that the call applies to the entire territory of Slovakia, however. He urged breeders to activate disinfection areas and keep their animals inside if the situation allows for it.

"Although the transport of animals to slaughter houses or from farm to farm hasn't been prohibited in Slovakia in the areas where restrictions don't apply, we also recommended that farms in these areas should wait for a certain period of time and only move animals in truly necessary cases," said Chudy, adding that random vehicle checks aimed at the transport of live animals will be carried out in Slovakia next week in cooperation with the police.

An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease among cattle was confirmed on March 7 near the Hungarian village of Kisbajcs, only two kilometres from the border with Slovakia.

