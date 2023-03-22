Nad: Slovakia Supports Initiative for Joint EU Deliveries of Munition to Ukraine

Bratislava, March 22 (TASR) - Slovakia fully supports the European initiative to launch joint and expeditious European procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, which also includes measures to boost production of the European defence industry, interim Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad stated after his Wednesday meeting with Eurocommissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton in the factory of Slovak arms manufacturer ZVS Holding in Dubnica nad Vahom (Trencin region).



"Our defence industry is prepared to contribute to this effort and, in addition, the EU has tools to incentivise the industry to ratchet up its production. We're talking about the need of a sizable investment," he said, adding that this could also create dozens of new jobs.



The delegation discussed specific options to increase the production of artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

"During the visit to the Dubnica nad Vahom facility, the Eurocommissioner familiarised himself with the state of production capacities of the Slovak defence industry and the prerequisites for its further expansion," said ministry spokesperson Martina Kakascikova.