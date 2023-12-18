NAKA Head Danko to Leave Post as of December 31

Bratislava, December 18 (TASR) - National Crime Agency (NAKA) chief Lubomir Danko is to leave his post as of December 31, the Police Corps Presidium confirmed for TASR on Monday.

It was Dennik N daily that broke the news first.

"The discussion about the possibility of Mr. Danko staying in the Police Corps was confidential, the decision to retire was accepted by the police chief," stated the Police Corps Presidium's communications department.

It isn't yet known who will replace Danko. "The top brass hasn't yet decided on how to fill the NAKA director post," added the department.