New Production Line for Large-calibre Ammunition Launched at ZVS Holding

Dubnica nad Vahom, 16 December (TASR) - A new automated line for producing large-calibre artillery ammunition was put in operation at ZVS Holding in Dubnica nad Vahom (Trencin region) on Tuesday with Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) in attendance.

This most modern line of its kind in Europe will contribute significantly towards increasing the production capacity in Dubnica nad Vahom to some 280,000 155-millimetre ammunition shells annually.

"The new line will ensure that Slovakia will become a leader in terms of the amount of large-calibre ammunition produced. We'll be in the top five worldwide, maybe in second place in Europe. We'll produce 1 million shells within Slovak capacities next year. This clearly speaks of the way in which we have a chance to help the Slovak economy," stressed the minister.

The new filling line will significantly strengthen the capacities of artillery ammunition and is a highly automated solution with controlled heating of the ammunition body and precise amounts of explosives. The line allows ammunition with calibres from 81 to 155 millimetres to be filled. Operating conditions allow for two shifts seven days a week. The total investments in ZVS holding in Dubnica nad Vahom, including the line and facilities, amounted to almost €100 million.

