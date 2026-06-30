Nitra Region: ZSVS Limits Water Supplies for 30 Towns and Villages

Nitra, 30 June (TASR) - The West Slovak Water Company (ZSVS), the operator of the public water supply network, has so far introduced restrictions on water supplies to nearly 30 towns and villages in the Nitra and Trnava regions due to reduced capacity at water sources, TASR learnt on Tuesday.



The measures are intended to protect water resources, maintain the stability of water infrastructure and ensure the continuous supply of drinking water to all consumers, the company said.



ZSVS warned that without the restrictions, water levels in storage reservoirs would fall below critical levels, making it impossible to supply water to the public distribution network. Such a situation could endanger public health and cause property damage.



The restrictions currently apply to the towns of Sala and Galanta, as well as the villages of Jelka, Velke Ulany, Sladkovicovo, Kosuty, Velka Maca, Kajal, Ziharec, Vlcany, Neded, Somola, Selice, Tesedikovo, Kralov Brod, Trstice, Dolny Chotar, Mocenok, Horna Kralova, Mojmirovce, Cabaj-Capor, Lehota, Velke Zaluzie, Branc, Cakajovce, Vycapy-Opatovce and Jelsovce. Residents in these locations may experience reduced water pressure or temporary interruptions or restrictions to public water supplies, ZSVS confirmed.



To address the situation, the company has implemented several technical measures, including targeted consumption controls in the districts of Nitra, Sala, Galanta and Nove Zamky, regulation of flows through trunk pipelines supplying reservoirs, and the transport of drinking water to reservoirs in the Zlate Moravce district. It has also arranged alternative supplies through water tankers in areas where drinking water supplies have been or will be temporarily restricted or interrupted.



The current emergency has been caused by prolonged drought, high temperatures and significantly increased household consumption of drinking water. Reduced yields from water sources, combined with excessive demand, are placing considerable pressure on water infrastructure and the supply of drinking water to residents.



ZSVS again urged all consumers to use drinking water responsibly. During this period, water from the public supply network should be used primarily for drinking, hygiene and essential household purposes, the company said. It called on residents not to use drinking water to fill swimming pools, water gardens, lawns, sports grounds or public spaces, or to wash vehicles.