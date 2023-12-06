No Change in Energy Prices for Households Next Year, It Will Cost €1.25 billion

Bratislava, December 6 (TASR) - Energy prices for households and selected vulnerable customers won't change next year, Parliamentary Chair Peter Pellegrini and Economy Minister Denisa Sakova (both Voice-SD) told a news conference on Wednesday.

Distribution fees will be capped at the level of 2023 for the business sector as well. An amount of €1.25 billion will be allocated for this purpose in the state budget. The government should approve related measures at its session on Wednesday.

"I would like to assure you that nothing will change when compared to last year in terms of electricity, gas and heating prices for households and selected vulnerable entities. Nobody will see a price increase in their bills," stressed Sakova.

According to the minister, distribution fees for electricity supplies should have increased by approximately 20 percent, but they will be capped at the level of 2023, including those for the business sector. The same applies to distribution fees for gas, which should have grown by 6 percent, and for heating, for which the increase should have been as high as 40 percent. "What's new is that we are extending the heating price regulation to include groups such as children's homes and boarding schools. They will pay the same price next year as they did this year," added Sakova.

All compensation will be dealt with by the Economy Ministry directly with individual entities engaged in energy supplies or distribution, said Sakova. If necessary, compensation schemes for entrepreneurs from the past, which capped gas prices at €99 and electricity prices at €199 per megawatt hour (MWh), will also apply, she added.

Pellegrini noted that Slovakia has gone through several crises in recent years, including the energy one that resulted in a big increase in prices. Without government intervention, these would have had serious impacts on the population, but also on the whole economy, he said.

"Therefore, it is important that today the people of this country can receive assurance and the good news that there is no serious threat to them regarding next year's electricity and gas prices and that they will be able to enter the new year calmly from this viewpoint," stated Pellegrini, who thanked the minister for her intensive work and the coalition partners for their agreement on this issue.