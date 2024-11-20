NSS Halves Judge Kliment's Salary for 3 Months for Assaulting Other Judge

Bratislava, November 20 (TASR) - The Supreme Administrative Court's (NSS) senate on Wednesday imposed a disciplinary punishment in the form of a 50-percent salary reduction for a period of three months on judge Juraj Kliment for a physical attack on another judge in public.

The Judicial Council of the Supreme Court demanded Kliment's disciplinary punishment in the form of moving him to a lower court, or a reduction of salary by 50 percent for a period of one year. Meanwhile, Kliment requested disciplinary charges against him be dropped. He argued that that his action wasn't a disciplinary offence. He also claimed that the deed didn't happen as described in the disciplinary proposal.

A joint motion to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Supreme Court judge Kliment was filed by the Judicial Council of the Supreme Court together with court head Jan Sikuta. The motion relates to an incident in the parking lot of the Supreme Court Office in Bratislava on October 17, 2023, namely a physical assault by the judge in relation to another judge in public.