Orosz: State Commission Records Several Motions Regarding Violation of Moratorium

Bratislava, September 30 (TASR) - The State Electoral Commission has received several motions regarding suspicions of violation of the election moratorium in connection with the snap general election, its chairman Ladislav Orosz announced on Saturday.

The commission will also deal with pictures of ballots taken by people in polling stations to subsequently publish them on social networks. Some politicians are doing it, too. "It comes under the jurisdiction of the state commission," said Orosz in response to a question by TASR.

Orosz said that the State Electoral Commission started its meeting at 9 a.m. "It will continue throughout the whole election day, possibly even in the night hours," he said, adding that the main task of the commission at the moment is to react to citizens' motions.

Head of the Interior Ministry's election department Eva Chmelova added that 18 special election commissions will start counting votes from those who voted from abroad by mail at 6 p.m. "Opening of return envelopes is going smoothly," she noted.

