Parliament Again Fails to Open Debate on Defence Minister's Ouster

Bratislava, 3 June (TASR) – Parliament on Wednesday again failed to debate a motion to dismiss Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD), as it lacked a quorum when attempting to open the session at a second attempt.



Only 58 MPs were present in the chamber.



The plenary will attempt to discuss the motion again on Thursday, 4 June, with the extraordinary session scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m.



The motion of no confidence in Kalinak was submitted by the opposition Christian Democratic Movement (KDH). The party criticised his handling of issues surrounding the construction of a hospital in Presov, which was suspended in April. It alleged failures in the political management and oversight of a strategic state investment and expressed concerns about cost overruns and delays to the project.



Kalinak rejected the criticism, describing it as politically motivated. He dismissed claims of cost overruns as nonsense and argued that the opposition, particularly KDH, was criticising something that it never managed to achieve while in government.



Kalinak described the motion seeking his dismissal as one of the most embarrassing he has ever encountered. He maintained that problems have been identified at the Presov hospital project, remedial measures have been taken and the construction work will continue. "I don't know what more we could have done," he said.